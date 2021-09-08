COLUMBIA CITY — Jerry Ray Foreman, 77, formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the home of his son in rural Warsaw. He had been battling cancer.
Born on Jan. 1, 1944, in Warsaw, Indiana, he was the only child of the late Arthur R. and Isale (Hoagland) Foreman. He grew up in the North Webster area and completed his schooling at Larwill High School.
On March 28, 2000, he married Sally Virginia Dubea. They made their home in Fort Wayne. Sally died in August 2020.
For 33 years, he worked for Dana/Weatherhead, Columbia City as a machine operator.
He was always interested in fast cars. He enjoyed drag racing, engine building and attending drag race events. Later in life, he turned to building models of drag cars, hot rods and muscle cars. Skilled with his hands, he liked woodworking and building furniture pieces for the home.
He is survived by three sons, Christopher J. Foreman, of Columbia City, William J. (Sarah) Foreman, of Warsaw and James R. Foreman, of Valparaiso; and five grandchildren.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a son, Bryan Foreman.
There will be no services.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.