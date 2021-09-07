WOLCOTTVILLE — Paul R. Wilson, 81, of Oliver Lake, Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Oct. 6, 1939, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Blaine and Alice Ellen (Gray) Wilson.
Paul was a self-employed plumber, electrician and builder. He was also a lifetime resident of LaGrange County.
On Oct. 18, 1975, he married Anita L. Resler at Lima Presbyterian Church in Howe, Indiana.
He held memberships in the Meridian Sun Lodge F&AM #76, Mizpah Shrine of Fort Wayne, was past president of LaGrange County Shrine Club, Sylvan Chapter OES #251, S.A.L. LaGrange American Legion Post #215, past Governor of LaGrange Moose Lodge and was a former precinct committee member of the LaGrange Republican Party.
Paul enjoyed the fellowship of drinking coffee with the guys at McDonalds. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends, cruising around Oliver Lake.
Along with his wife, Anita, Paul is survived by his two daughters, Dawn (Tim) Parham, of Carmel, Indiana, and Kimberly Hays, of LaGrange; a son, Richard (Linda) Wilson, of Wolcottville; six grandchildren, Nicholas (Brittany) Wilson, Cory Wilson, Patrick Parham, Corynn Parham, Isaac Hays and Erin Parham; three great-grandchildren, Reagan, Brylee and Theo Wilson; and a sister-in-law, Mardell Wilson, of Howe.
Preceding Paul in death are his parents; a sister, Shirley Wilson; and a brother, Clyde Wilson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, with Pastor Kevin Brower officiating.
Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange, Indiana.
A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 from 4-8 p.m.
A Masonic Service will be held at 8 p.m., on Thursday.
Memorials may be contributed in Paul’s memory to the LaGrange County Shrine Club Transportation Fund and Parkview Home Health and Hospice.
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.