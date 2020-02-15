James E. Steffens, 94, of Columbia City, Indiana, died in the company of family at 6:50 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City.
Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Updated: February 15, 2020 @ 2:13 am
