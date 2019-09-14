DICKSON, Tenn. — Laurabelle Marie (Jaquay) Brock, age 93, formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, and Bronson, Michigan, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at NHC in Dickson, Tennessee.
Mrs. Brock was born in Albion, Indiana, on Oct. 20, 1928, to Elvia and Laura Leone (Rimmel) Jaquay. They preceded her in death.
She married Galen Gene Brock on July 25, 1970, in Kendallville, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 2007.
Laurabelle was a nurse’s aide at Jaquay Nursing Home and McCray Hospital, both in Kendallville, Indiana.
Her survivors include her son, Tommy and Mary Haviland, of White Bluff, Tennessee; four grandsons, Tom and Charity Haviland, of Bronson, Michigan; Chad Haviland, of Clarksville, Tennessee; Adam and Heather Haviland, of Bronson, Michigan; and Anthony and Tia Haviland, of Bronson, Michigan; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Irwin Haviland; sisters, Juanita “June” Jaquay, Gertrude “Becky” Azorra and Alice Hart; and her brother, Sam Jaquay.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home with Brother Chanc Strickland officiating.
Burial will take place at Rehoboth Cemetery near Albion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.