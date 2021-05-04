LAGRANGE — Mary “Granny” Elizabeth Speicher, age 72, of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Speicher was born on April 25, 1950, in Richmond, Indiana, to William “Bill” and Bessie (Baughman) DeLaughter.
In 1968, she graduated from Crown Point High School in Crown Point, Indiana. She continued her education at Vincennes University in Vincennes, Indiana.
On May 23, 1970, she married her husband of 50 years, Roger D. Speicher, at The Chapel on Vincennes University Campus.
Mary was a businesswomen, artist and retailer. She owned and operated Down on the Farm Arts and Crafts for 20 years. She sold canvas art, furniture and other miscellaneous art pieces she produced.
Mary was musically talented, loved Broadway music, and singing. She was a humble, loving person, who enjoyed people, her animals and giraffe print decor and clothing. Mary had an infectious laugh and was known for her “hard” but “loving” pats of endearment. She loved her family, grandchildren and spending all her spare time with those she loved.
Survivors include her spouse, Roger D. Speicher, of LaGrange, Indiana; daughter, Cresta Speicher, of LaGrange, Indiana; son, Preston Speicher, of LaGrange, Indiana; granddaughters, Devanee Steider, of LaGrange, Indiana, Kealy Speicher, of Howe, Indiana, and Aiyana Speicher, of LaGrange, Indiana; grandsons, Telly Blayze Speicher, of LaGrange, Indiana, and Star Speicher, of LaGrange, Indiana; brothers, David (Cara) DeLaughter, of Thailand, and Billy (Leah) DeLaughter, of Uganda; and stepmother, Carolyn DeLaughter, of Crown Point, Indiana.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Telly TW Speicher.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 603 S. Detroit St., LaGrange, IN 46761.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Burial will take place following the funeral at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Indiana.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.hessfuneralhome.com
Arrangements and care entrusted to Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services in LaGrange, Indiana.
