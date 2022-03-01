MONTGOMERY, Mich. — Linda Kay Hook, age 56, of Montgomery, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, in Angola, Indiana, with her family by her side.
She was born on Aug. 2, 1965, in Angola, Indiana, to Terry and Mary (Najm) Hand.
She graduated from Reading High School in 1983. She attended International Business College in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she obtained a business certificate and she went on to be employed at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital for 26 years, where she served in multiple roles in the business office.
Linda married the love of her life, Chad Hook, on Nov. 7, 1987, and together they built a beautiful life. Her family was her greatest joy and she devoted everything to her husband and children, but her favorite role of all was being a grandma.
Her faith was strong and an extremely important part of her life and she loved her church and church family at Saint Paul Catholic Chapel in Fremont, Indiana, immensely.
She endured a lot in her short life, but she did so with incredible dignity and grace. She was an inspiration to everyone who knew her.
Survivors include her husband, Chad Hook, of Montgomery, Michigan; daughter, Caitlin (Charles) Yager, of Montgomery, Michigan; son, Thomas (Mallorie) Hook, of Quincy, Michigan; parents, Terry and Mary Hand, of Montgomery, Michigan; sisters, Patty (Dale) Moore and Terri (Mark) Girdham, both of Montgomery, Michigan; her grandchildren, Lucas Yager and Brinlee Hook; mother-in-law, Joyce Hook, of Montgomery, Michigan; brother-in-law, Patrick (Donna Krieg) Hook, of Montgomery, Michigan; sisters-in-law, Lisa (Zeke) Gipple, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Judy (Brian) Cronin, of Auburn, Indiana; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Emma Yager; and her father-in-law, Dennis Hook.
Visitation hours will be held from 3-7 p.m., on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana, and will be followed by a recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m.
Also one hour of visitation will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 10-11 a.m., at St. Paul Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Paul Catholic Chapel, 8780 E. C.R. 700N, Clear Lake, Fremont, Indiana.
Burial will be at a later time at Ray-Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to St. Paul Catholic Chapel, Cameron Hospital Med Surg Nursing Department or the National MS Society.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.