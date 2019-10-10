SOUTH MILFORD — Douglas Jay Halferty, 57, of South Milford, Indiana, was found deceased on Oct. 7, 2019, in Huntington, Indiana.
Doug was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Feb. 6, 1962, to Lynn Lavon and Carole Anne (Smith) Halferty.
He was employed as an electrician with Klink Electric and J.O. Mory.
He is survived by his daughter, Rebeka and Brandon Combs, of South Milford; grandsons, Alexander Combs and Abram Combs, of South Milford; father, Lynn Halferty, of South Milford; brothers, Dan Halferty, of South Milford, and Randy Halferty, of South Milford; and sister, Cathy and Jeff Hunter, of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carole, in 2009; and his daughter, Carly Sue Halferty, in 1982.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Community Baptist Church near South Milford, with Pastor Jimmy Shepherd officiating.
A luncheon will be held following the service.
Gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
