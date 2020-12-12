CORUNNA — Keith A. Kreischer, 70, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at his home in rural Corunna, Indiana.
He was born on Jan. 17, 1950, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to John Raymond “Ray” and Dorothy (Wells) Kreischer.
Keith married Marcy M. Hatch on Dec. 16, 1978, in Fort Wayne, and she survives in Corunna.
He worked for Dana Corp/Eaton Corp for 30 years, retiring in 1999. He also worked for the State of Indiana as a meat and poultry inspector for 10 years, retiring in 2014.
He was a member of Helmer United Methodist Church, where he also taught Sunday school.
He was a member of Barber Shop Chorus, Pokagon Pitch Pipers and Corunna Connection.
Also surviving are a daughter, Sarah G. (Kevin) Kreigh, of New Haven; stepdaughter, Deana A. (Dan) Cook, of White House, Tennessee; stepson, Scott M. (Cheryl) Wells, of Aledo, Texas; seven grandchildren; brother, Kim (Loretta) Kreischer, of Auburn; and sister-in-law, Renee Kreischer, of St. Joe.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gail Watterson Kreischer; parents; brother, Kevin R. Kreischer; and half-brother, Ronnie Kreischer.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
There will be a private family service taking place at the funeral home.
The Rev. Donna Holcomb will be officiating.
Per the governor’s mandate, masks and social distancing are required. There will only be 25 people allowed inside the funeral home for visitation at one time, so visitors need to be prepared to wait outdoors.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Helmer United Methodist Church.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
