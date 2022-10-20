TOPEKA — Andrew E. Bontrager, 91, of Topeka (district: 30-1), Indiana, died at 1:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on March 3, 1931, in LaGrange County, to Ezra L. and Susie (Lehman) Bontrager.
On Dec. 4, 1952, in LaGrange County, he married Edna Irene Schrock, and she survives. Survivors in addition to his wife are two sons, Daniel A. (Mary) Bontrager and Ernest A. (Viola) Bontrager, both of Topeka; daughter-in-law, Janet Kruppa, of Chino Valley, Arizona; 16 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; brother, Sam Bontrager, of Middlebury; sister-in-law, Esther Bontrager, of LaGrange; brother-in-law, Wilbur Bontrager, of Shipshewana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Lloyd Bontrager; five brothers, Harley, Dan, Levi, Monroe and Joseph Bontrager; and three sisters, Amelia Yoder, Ella Nisley, and Lizzie Mae Bontrager.
He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church, a farmer and a carpenter.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, and all day on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the Devon Bontrager residence, 6235 S. C.R. 600W, Topeka.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the same residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Ernest E. Bontrager and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Hawpatch Cemetery, Topeka.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
