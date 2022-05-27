ANGOLA — Janice “Jan” C. Harmon, of Angola, Indiana, began her greatest adventure on Monday, May 23, 2022, with her beloved family at her side. She was met at heaven’s gate by her mother and father, Ruth and Roy Harmon, big sister, Shirley Branham and beloved dog, Sadie.
Jan graduated from Paris Crossing High School and soon she and Shirley left for the big city of Washington, D.C. Jan was a banker and eventually became Vice President of a major bank in Maryland. During her years in Washington D.C., she was blessed to find friends that became family.
Jan was a travel enthusiast. She visited six continents, sailed on the Queen Elizabeth II, and flew the Concord.
After 30 years in the D.C. area, Jan moved to Angola, to be with her sister, Donna.
Jan was a very faithful, active member of Angola United Methodist Church. She served on many committees there.
Jan is survived by her sister, Donna Kriete, of Angola; nieces and their husbands, Susan and Jason Hosford and Andrea and Matthew Millard; great-nieces, Madelyn Hosford and Anna Millard; great-nephews, Jeffrey Hosford and Mark Millard; and a very special friend and honorary sister, Shirley Mascaro.
A memorial service will be on Friday, June 3, 2022, at H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, Angola, at 6 pm.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., until the time of service.
Burial will take place at Vernon Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Angola United Methodist Church.
