AUBURN — Ruth C. Shank, age 87, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett, Indiana.
Mrs. Shank was born on Dec. 10, 1934, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Charles and Genevieve (Pulston) Smith.
She married Roy Shank on Aug. 6, 1982, in Auburn. He preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 2020.
Ruth worked for Electric Motors in Garrett for 20 years, retiring in 1984.
She was a long-time member of the Garrett Eagles.
Survivors include daughters and son-in-law, Linda and Bill Basinger, of Waterloo, Sandy Marti, of Garrett, Peggy Jenkins, of Auburn and Penny Wooster, of Auburn; sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Bernice Steller, of Auburn and Merle and Lynn Steller, of Auburn; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Elsie Smith, of Kendallville; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy Shank; one sister, Pauline Castleman; and one granddaughter.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, immediately following the visitation at the funeral home, with Pastor Tom Wilcoxson officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.