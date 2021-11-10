FREMONT — Marjorie Ellen Sattison, age 82, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare Center, Angola, Indiana.
She was born on June 30, 1939, in Big Rapids, Michigan, to Ralph Albert and Margaret (Zigler) Rigelman.
Marjorie graduated from Reading High School.
She was a lifetime member of Montgomery United Brethren Church, Montgomery, Michigan, and was a member of the Fremont School Booster Clubs. She was a wonderful lifetime homemaker. She taught Sunday school, taught the Good News Club, and was very involved in her family's activities. She was always making cakes, cookies, and treats for many, and loved serving others, giving and caring for everyone with a servant’s heart.
She married Clyde Sattison on Sept. 15, 1957, in Montgomery, Michigan. She was a devoted wife of 64 years and he preceded in death on Oct. 2, 2021.
Survivors include her mother, Margaret Rigelman, of Montgomery, Michigan; daughter, Tammy (Kim) Quick, of Fremont, Indiana; sons, Harold (Dee) Sattison, of Coatsville, Indiana, Matt (Chanielle) Sattison, of Brownsburg, Indiana, and Jay (Leona) Sattison, of Fremont, Indiana; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Yvonne (Elmer) Stuckey, of Montgomery, Michigan, Raymond (Sharon) Rigelman, of Camden, Michigan, Janet Fast, of Montgomery, Michigan, Leonard (Judy) Rigelman, of Fremont, Indiana, and Collen Roberts, of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Sattison; her father, Ralph Rigelman; and a daughter, Ellen Sattison.
Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral Services will be at 11 am Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. Jon Bruney will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Ray-Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed in care of Child Evangelism Fellowship, P.O. Box 362, Auburn, IN 46706 (Designate to be used in Steuben County, Indiana)
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.
