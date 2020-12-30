AUBURN — Joshua Charles Clifford, 24, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, near his home in Auburn, Indiana.
He was born on Feb. 21, 1996, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was the son of William Charles and Lisa Renee Clifford.
He graduated from DeKalb High School in 2014.
He was a 10-year 4-H member of Richland Cornhuskers 4-H Club and he enjoyed exhibiting cattle and pigs at the shows around the country, along with his sister.
Joshua had a contagious smile and a laugh that you couldn’t forget.
He had a passion for farming and made his career of it alongside his father, Willie. He also had a small herd of beef cattle.
When he wasn’t farming, you could find Josh spending quality time with his fiancé, Taylor Rowe, hunting, attending livestock shows to help young 4-Hers, or hanging out in the shop with his buddies, who all loved him like a brother.
Although not scheduled to be married until late August, Taylor and Josh were longtime high school sweethearts, in addition to the very best of friends.
His family and friends will remember Josh for his way of putting smiles on the faces of anyone he met, as well as a good laugh too. He had one of the most genuine hearts and was a friend to all.
Also surviving is a sister, Tracey Clifford, of Roanoke, Indiana; grandparents, Jerry and Shirley Clifford, of Auburn and Janice and Larry Lockwood, of Auburn, Indiana; to-be in-laws, Eric and Chris Rowe, of Auburn; to-be sister- and brother-in-law, Lauren and Danny Malcolm, of Garrett; to-be brother-in-law, Tyson (Hannah) Rowe; and many loved aunts, uncles, and cousins, on both the Lockwood and Clifford sides.
He was preceded in death by his maternal aunt, Kim Hartman; maternal great-grandmother, Evelyn Walter; maternal great-grandfather and great-grandmother, Bernard and Lavoyle Lockwood; maternal cousin, Burt Nairn; and paternal cousin, Max Warstler.
The family will receive friends and family from noon to 8 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Per Gov. Holcomb’s mandate, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
There will only be 25 people allowed inside the funeral home for visitation at one time, so visitors may need to be prepared to wait outside.
There will be a public graveside service at 3:30 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Sedan Cemetery, 2820 C.R. 19, Auburn, with Gabe Pranger officiating.
The family asks that anyone planning on attending the service at the cemetery on Sunday, please meet at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn by 3 p.m., on Sunday, to proceed to the cemetery. As Josh would want, also wear warm attire (to Josh, that would be Carhartts, so please feel free to wear those if you would like), to be comfortable for the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family is establishing a youth livestock scholarship fund. Please make checks to Taylor Rowe with “Joshua Clifford Youth Livestock Scholarship Fund” in the memo line.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
