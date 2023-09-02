LIGONIER — Dan L. Phares, age 65, of Ligonier, Indiana, entered God’s Kingdom on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
He was born Nov. 7, 1957, to Wilton and Ruby Phares.
He married the love of his life and the woman who would stand by his side through thick and thin, Kimberly Smith, on June 11, 1977.
Dan tirelessly and faithfully supported his family by farming with his father, Wilton Phares, and brother, Steve Phares.
He was a man of faith who loved the Lord and was a lifetime member of Cosperville Baptist Church.
He was the most loving and devoted husband, father, and grandpa. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Phares; sons, Bradley (Janelle) Phares and Tyler (Kellie) Phares; daughter, Kristen (Netra) Try; grandchildren, Jared (Tasha) Morley, Logan Phares, Tenlee Phares, Kooper Phares, Tucker Phares, Anduin Try and Ruby Try; and great-grandson, Jackson Morley, plus one more on the way. He is also survived by his siblings, Steve (Paula) Phares, Doug Phares and Diane (Allen) Perlich; his mother-in-law, Marlene Smith; along with many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Wilton and Ruby Phares; and daughter, Amanda Phares, who was born sleeping; and father-in-law, Ron Smith.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Pastor James LaFollette will officiate.
Burial will be at Wright Cemetery near Albion.
Pallbearers will be Clint Phares, Roger Jett, Norman Lortie, Phill Stoll, Jared Morley and Eric Strater.
Visitation will also be held from 3-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorials in Dan's memory may be directed to Cosperville Baptist Church.
To sign the online guestbook or to leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.