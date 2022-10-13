OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Ronald Owen LaRowe died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
He was born on Aug. 28, 1933, in Auburn, Indiana, to Delbert Paul LaRowe and Mildred (Zimmerman) LaRowe.
He was a bridge builder in Michigan, and Florida, for more than 30 years.
He was a resident of Okeechobee at the Starlite RV Park, a member of the OakView Baptist Church and The Okeechobee Moose Lodge. He enjoyed sports, fishing, and gardening.
Mr. LaRowe was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert LaRowe and Mildred (Zimmerman) LaRowe; and brothers, Robert, Paul, Bill, Dean and Alan.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Tamera LaRowe; sons, Ronald LaRowe, Donald LaRowe and Lonnie LaRowe; daughters, Bonnie Cone; stepsons, Charles Turner (Diana) and John Turner (Roxanne); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn Russell and Charlotte Whittington; and sister-in-law, Ann LaRowe.
No services will be held at this time.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 N. Parrott Ave/, Okeechobee, FL 34972.
