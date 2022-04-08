ALBION — Patricia Ann (Harber) Gensic, 72, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Saint Anne Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Patricia was born on April 18, 1949, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Louis and Betty (Ahlersmeyer) Harber. Her father preceded her in death. Her mother survives in Fort Wayne.
She married Michael Gensic on June 20,1970, and he survives and resides in Albion, Indiana.
Patricia was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Saint Joseph Hospital School of Nursing. She served as a registered nurse for more than 35 years at Saint Joseph Hospital, Fort Wayne, Tipton County Memorial Hospital and McCray Hospital, Kendallville.
Along with her husband and mother, Patricia is survived by two sons, Peter (Sara) Gensic, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and John (Jenna) Gensic, of Granger, Indiana; two daughters, Nikole (Michael) McCoy, of Wolcottville, Indiana, and Annette (Gilbert) Morlan, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 15 grandchildren; eight sisters; and two brothers.
Patricia enjoyed family gatherings, watching her children’s and grandchildren’s activities and athletic events, running with her daughters, the annual family vacation at Lake Michigan, traveling with her husband and visiting her children and beloved sister, Jo Ann, and working on the farm with her husband brought her peace in her final years at home.
To honor the wishes of Patricia there will be a private memorial.
A private burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Huntington, Indiana.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, Indiana, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com.
