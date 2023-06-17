LARWILL — Bonita Jean Long, 93, formerly of rural Larwill, Indiana, died peacefully at 5:30 a.m., on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw.
She was born to Charles Dewey and Fern (Winebrennner) Scott on Sept. 19, 1929, in Noble County, Indiana. Her sister Ardith Joan was just one year older and the two became best friends. Both preferred to use their middle names and were known to their family and community as Joan and Jean.
Their father was a professional baker, and during the Great Depression, he had job opportunities that allowed the family to live in southern Michigan and northern Indiana. Jean forever cherished the communities in which she spent her childhood: Wilmot, LaGrange, White Pigeon, Sturgis and North Webster. She was also very proud that her grandfather John Lincoln Scott, a Noble County farmer from Wilmot, invented the tapered roller bearing and, in 1895, was awarded a patent for his creation.
She graduated from North Webster High School in 1947, and not long after graduation, she was introduced to Roger Lee Long by his mother. He was an Army veteran who had served in the Philippines during World War II. On April 22, 1950, the two wed. They celebrated 70 years of marriage before Roger’s passing in October 2020.
Jean had a strong work ethic, as well as a commitment to community involvement. She and Roger were farmers, and in her younger days, she worked in the fields, raised livestock, and hauled grain. Every summer, she preserved fruits and vegetables in quantities large enough to feed the family for a full year, and she also worked for Dekko Incorporated for 15 years.
Like her mother, Jean was devout in her faith and attended Etna United Methodist Church and Salem Community Church services. She was also a strong believer in civic engagement, and for many years she volunteered with the Democratic Party, registering voters, and working at her local polling station. She regularly donated blood to the Red Cross and served as a room mother when her children were in elementary school.
By nature, Jean was a happy person, and her greatest love was family and friends. She had a great wit, loved to make people smile and laugh, and truly cherished all the enjoyable times with sisters-in-law, Allene and Maxine, and her dearest cousin, Elizabeth Smith.
She is survived by her sons, Michael (Joyce) Long, of Larwill and Mick Long, of Larwill; daughter, Jill Long Thompson, of Argos; grandchildren, Chad (Gina) Johnson, Ryan (Chassidy) Johnson, Madison (Todd) Lehman, Shawn Thompson, Alysia Desbiens, Gretchan Thompson and William Anderson; her great-grandchildren, Tyler (Abby) Johnson, Bradley Johnson, Michael Johnson, Ella Johnson, Nicholas Lehman, Jackson Lehman, Nora Lehman, Mychael Thompson, Malcolm Thompson, Jay Thompson, Claire Thompson, Ryan Thompson and Dash Thompson; great-great-grandchildren, Caleb Thompson, Autumn Johnson, Tegan Johnson and Adele Johnson. She was also blessed by many nieces and nephews, who enriched her life with their kindness and love.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joan; and a son-in-law, Don Thompson.
Jean will be interred beside her husband, Roger, at the Salem Cemetery following a private family service.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Jean and Roger were supporters of the Whitley County Community Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
