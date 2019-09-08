Larry Smith
COLUMBIA CITY — Larry Dean Smith, 58, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. The funeral service is Friday at 8 p.m. at Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, with visitation after 4 p.m. Memorials are to the American Heart Association or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
