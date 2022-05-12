AUBURN — Marguerite C. “Peggy” Black, 97, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Auburn Village Nursing Home in Auburn. She was loved there by all who knew her.
She was born on July 10, 1924, in Brooklyn, New York, along with her brother, Vincent, to Francis and Marguerite P. (Cramer) Guzzo.
Peggy was a graduate of the Girls Commercial High School in Brooklyn, New York.
She married Hugh Black, father of Al Black, on April 27, 1963, in Downers Grove, Illinois, and he passed away on July 10, 1977.
She worked for American Telephone and Telegram as a telephone operator, University of Michigan Medical Center Children’s Rehabilitation as the secretary to the director, was co-owner of Woodloc Inc., and was the credit union teller for Self Memorial Hospital.
“Mimi” was a gregarious lady who offered encouragement wherever she could, to people from all walks of life. She did her best, whatever the task before her. She spoke openly of her faith in Christ.
Peggy was a swimming instructor at the YMCA for several years. She enjoyed square dancing, roller skating and bowling. She also was a competitive roller skating dancer.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Timothy E. and Annette Black, of Greenville, Texas; daughter-in-law, Mary Ann “Annie” Black, of Auburn; three grandchildren, Peggy Anne Black, Thomas (Chasney) Black and Andy (Julie) Black; nine grandchildren; sister-in-law, Hazel Cramer, of Darien, Illinois; cousin, Cathy (John) McCloskey, of Dover, Delaware; and cousin-in-law, Lenore Shepard, of Farmingville, New York.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Alan H. Black; brother, Vincent Cramer; and granddaughter, Amy Wasnich.
Services will take place at noon on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Craig officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, May 14, 2022, prior to the funeral service.
Memorials may be directed to Grace Community Church, 1611 Woodlawn Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
