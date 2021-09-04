ANGOLA — Pamela Sue Gibson, 52, died on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center after a courageous battle with breast cancer.
Pam was born on Jan. 27, 1969, in Coldwater, Michigan.
She attended Hudson High School, in Michigan.
Pam had worked in the food industry; she had worked for Toms Donuts, Bob Evans and for the past 17 years at Walmart, in Angola, in the Deli and Bakery.
Pam loved video games, Uno and visiting with her friends and family.
Pam is survived by her mother, Carol Barnett, of Angola; father, Richard Barnett; brothers, Scott (Toni) Barnett, of Hudson and Ricky (Lisa) Barnett, of Adrian, Michigan; niece, Sherry Joe Barnett; nephew, Zachary (Samantha) Barnett; and great-nephew, Owen Dean Barnett, all of Manitou Beach, Michigan; many cousins; and her boyfriend, Jon Jolly, of Angola.
Pam was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Gibson.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
The Gibson family has entrusted H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home to assist with the funeral arrangements.
