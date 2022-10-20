ANGOLA — Donna Jean Maugherman, 97, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.
She was born on April 8, 1925, on the family farm in York Township, Steuben County, Indiana, to Purnell K. and Mildred E. (Court) Carpenter.
Donna graduated from Metz High School in 1943.
After graduating she worked with new mothers and their families to help ease the concerns and tasks of raising a family.
On April 21, 1946, Donna married the love of her life, Kenneth Maugherman, with whom she had four children.
She spent most of her life as a homemaker and mother. Later, Donna worked at Hackett Kitchen and Crafts in Angola, from 1978-1997.
In 1978, she joined the Cameron Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and was a life member for more than 25 years. She was a volunteer and host at the hospital from 1992-2003, when she retired.
Donna was a member of Angola Christian Church and had been a Sunday school teacher for 12 years.
She enjoyed playing games with her family, babysitting grandchildren, reading, attending church, and socializing with friends.
Surviving are her son, Dennis K. Maugherman, of Washington, Utah; daughters, Debbra R. (Richard) Miller, of Angola, Indiana, Dara J. (Terry) Archbold, of Fremont, Indiana, and Julie A. (John) Stevens, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are her 10 beloved grandchildren, Angela (Jim) Nichols, April Kilner, Amber VandeVusse, J. Troy (Cynde) Miller, Jaime (Jim) Shields, Cory (Jennie) Archbold, Chris (Ashley) Archbold, Bailey (Brian) Hale, Megan Stevens and William Stevens; her 11 beloved great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 60 years, Kenneth Maugherman, on Dec. 9, 2006; and brother, Billie Carpenter.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana, with John Love officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Regional Cancer Center in Angola, Indiana, or to Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
