LAGRANGE — Harriet J. Moyer, 100, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange, Indiana.
Mrs. Moyer was born on Jan. 4, 1922, in Noble County, Indiana, to Fred and Jessie (Young) Domer; they preceded her in death.
In 1942, in Noble County, Indiana, she married Fred Fisher; he preceded her in death in 1967.
On Dec. 13, 1969, in Angola, Indiana, she married William Moyer; he preceded her in death on March 19, 2011.
Living in LaGrange for many years, she retired from Sealed Power, where she had been a receptionist.
She was a member of EUB Church in Wolcottville for many years.
After retiring, Harriett and Bill spent many years wintering in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
A loving mother and grandmother, she is survived by a daughter, Connie Garton, of Rome City, Indiana; a son, Steve Fisher, of LaGrange, Indiana; a stepdaughter, Billie Jane Brown, of Charlotte, North Carolina; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
Preceding Harriet in death along with her husbands and parents, were a son, Chris Fisher; three sisters, Martha Dallas, Mary Targgart and Margaret Horn; six brothers, Iris Domer, Erin Domer, George Domer, Herman Domer and twin brothers, who died as infants.
Private family services and burial have already taken place.
Memorials may be given in Harriet’s memory to Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption, P.O. Box 95, Howe, IN 46746.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.