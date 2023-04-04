ANGOLA — Patrick A Cloyd, 54, of Angola, Indiana, died on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at his home.
He was born on Sept. 12, 1968, in Dearborn, Michigan. His parents are Russell and Bonnie Cloyd, of Montpelier, Ohio.
Patrick was facilities manager at Charleston Metal in Waterloo, Indiana, and was previously employed at ATM in Angola, as maintenance manager.
He was an avid Harley Davidson rider and enthusiast. He loved his grandchildren greatly; they were a great joy to him. Patrick was always there for anyone he felt needed help.
He is survived by his wife, they were together for 25 years, Sonya (German) Cloyd. They were married on July 31, 2004. He is also survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Shae and Amber Daler, of Crooked Lake; two grandchildren, Xander Daler and Lainy G. Daler; his parents; and two siblings.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Zach Cloyd and Chaz Daler.
Graveside services will be held for immediate family only.
A celebration of Patrick's life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given in memory of Patrick, to the family to be set aside for his grandchildren’s future education. Checks may be made to Sonya Cloyd and sent to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706.
