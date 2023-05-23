ALBION — Sarah Sue Browning, age 73, of rural Albion, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Kendallville, Indiana.
She was born on Aug. 10, 1949, the daughter of Melvin E. and Carroll (Ott) Twaits at Lucky Hospital in Wolf Lake, Indiana.
On March 30, 1990, she married Ron Browning.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Ron Browning; two children, Hal Browning of Syracuse, Indiana, and Carla (Melvin) Ladig-Cormican, of Fort Wayne; a grandson, Kyle Phillips, of Albion; and a sister, Melanie (Jeff) Creek, of Huntertown.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Melvin S. Twaits; and stepfather, Tom Speaker.
Sue graduated from Cromwell High School in Cromwell, Indiana, with the Class of 1967. Throughout her life, Sue tried her hand at a number of professions: camper manufacturing, teacher’s assistant, waitress, legal secretary, realtor, and school librarian, but found her calling in 1988, at Noble REMC. Sue had a passion for working with people and made life long friendships during her time there. Sue retired in 2013, after 25 years of service.
She became a member of the Cromwell High School Alumni Committee in 2016, and was instrumental in establishing the Cromwell High School Alumni Scholarship through the Noble County Community Foundation. Sue also delivered groceries and meals to homebound individuals and participated in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Noble County. She found relaxation in spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed photography.
A funeral service will be held in Sue’s honor at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home,1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Maynard Miller will officiate.
Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m., on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573 or the Cromwell Alumni Scholarship Fund ℅ Noble County Community Foundation.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
