LIGONIER — Luanne “Lu” Richmond, age 75, of Ligonier, passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Kendallville Manor Nursing and Rehab in Kendallville, Indiana.
She was born to Marrion (Trim) Kidd on Oct. 24, 1946.
Lu worked at Silgan Plastics for more than 40 years.
She enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling.
Lu was survived by her special friend, Melvin Stout, of Ligonier.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Following the gathering, a funeral procession will be taken to Oak Park Cemetery, where a graveside service will be held in Lu’s honor.
Pastor Ken Weaver will officiate.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.