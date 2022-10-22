NEW HAVEN — Kenneth R. Brower, 84, formerly of Columbia City, Indiana, died at 2:47 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, where he had been a patient since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Born on May 10, 1938, in Noble County, Indiana, he was a son of the late Frank and Ora (Bennett) Brower. Growing up in Noble County, Indiana, he graduated from Wolf Lake High School in 1956.
On Sept. 13, 1961, he was inducted into the U.S. Army. Serving in Europe, he was Honorably Discharged on Aug. 28, 1963.
He married Linda M. Walker on Dec. 15, 1963, embarking on their 59-year married journey, which took them from Columbia City to North Webster and in 1999, to Lindale, Texas, returning to Fort Wayne in 2011, before settling in New Haven.
He began his work career at Weatherhead/Dana Corp, Columbia City, in 1963. In 1978, he started Brower Sales & Service Marina on S.R. 13 near North Webster. Retiring from Dana in 1991, he continued to operate his marina business until 2000.
Strong in his Christian faith, after selling his marina, the couple moved to Lindale, Texas, where he became a member of Servants On Wheels Ever Ready Ministry (SOWER), traveling throughout the country, performing light construction work where needed. An expert welder, he also excelled at construction and teaching the word of God.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of New Haven, where he was also a Deacon and teacher.
Surviving are his loving wife, Linda, children, Heidi L. Brower, of Hillsboro, Illinois, and Chad (Renda) Brower, of Warsaw; grandchildren, Alex Brower, Allissa Brower, Catlynn Brower and Courtney Brower; and three great-grandchildren.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Don, Merle, Charles, Richard, and Paul Brower; and four sisters, Edna Brower, Irene Brower, Gladys Brower, and Mary Parker.
Keeping with Kenneth's wishes, there will be no service.
Burial will take place at a later date at Thorn Cemetery, Albion.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials in Kenneth’s honor, are to First Baptist Church of New Haven, 1716 Werling Road, New Haven, IN 46774.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
