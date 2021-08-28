COLUMBIA CITY — Marjorie J. Nichols, 91, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 3:45 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Millers at Oak Pointe.
She was born on Jan. 14, 1930, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a daughter of the late George and H. Lucille (Bennett) Noble.
Growing up in the Larwill area she graduated from Larwill High School.
On Aug. 8, 1948, she married Lee J. Nichols. They made their home in Steuben County until 1957, when they moved to Whitley County. Lee died on Dec. 29, 2010.
The funeral service is at 10 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Pierceton, Indiana.
Visitation is 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
