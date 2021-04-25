BUTLER — Joyce Ann Thomas, 80, died on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
She was born on March 30, 1941, in Butler, Indiana, to Walter Paul Krontz and Pauline Ann (Beckwith) Krontz. Her parents preceded her in death.
Joyce married James Edgar Thomas on May 29, 1960, in Angola, Indiana, at the Chapel in the Garden. They raised their family in the Butler area.
Joyce was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed working with her hands. She could crochet and her talent as a seamstress also went into making dolls. She would make dolls for local schools and then in the surrounding area her dolls would be sold or you could request one to be made.
Joyce retired from Magnavox in Auburn after 23 years of service; she was a Quality Control Supervisor.
She was a member of the Butler American Legion Post #202 Ladies Auxiliary and Auburn Red Hat Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edgar Thomas Sr., in November 1992, son, James Edgar Thomas Jr., in March 2021; brothers, Robert Krontz and Walter Krontz; and sisters, Jean Friedel and Pat Shaw.
She is survived by children, Lisa (John) Austin, Christine Passmore, Jane Thomas and Michael Thomas; daughter-in-law, Dru Thomas; brothers, Roger Krontz and Jim Krontz; sisters, Laura Lee Strong, Mary English, Shirley Bassett and Debby Hicks; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler, Indiana, with visitation two hours prior.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Elder Frank Thomas will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home in Butler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.