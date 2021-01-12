MARION — Barbara C. Markey, born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on July 26, 1926, died on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Marion, Indiana.
She lived and worked most of her life in Fort Wayne.
She worked very hard all of her life. She spent 30 years working at Keys Lane Bowling Alley and 32 years working at Keltsch Pharmacy in Fort Wayne, while still caring for her family. Each Sunday she attended St. John’s Lutheran Church.
After retiring, she lived with her daughter, Patricia, near Hamilton, Indiana. She then moved to live with her daughter, Susan Rickner, of Marion, Indiana. She resided there for the last 20 years of her life.
She loved working in the garden and tidying the lawn. She enjoyed her cat, which she treated like a baby while holding and rocking him. She died with her faith still strong in Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. She loved the old gospel hymns and especially enjoyed watching Adrian Rogers as he taught the Scriptures on YouTube.
She was a very special lady — it seemed that everyone who knew her loved her. She passed peacefully in her sleep.
She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Marshall Markey; and three of her children, Paul, of Omaha, Nebraska, Charles, of Florida, and Patricia, of Hamilton.
She is survived by her children, Will, of Alaska, Alan of Fort Wayne and Susan (John) Rickner, of Marion, Indiana. She is also survived by one grandchild, Alexandrea Markey, of Omaha, Nebraska.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Krill Funeral Home, 204 W. Indiana St., Edon, Ohio, on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., with John Rickner and Andy Rickner officiating.
Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
