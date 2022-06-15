KENDALLVILLE — Judy L. Campbell, age 79, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on May 23, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Judy was born on Nov. 8, 1942, in Paragould, Arkansas, to Charles and Melba Campbell. They preceded her in death. Judy grew up in Anderson, Indiana, and moved to Kendallville in 1965.
She worked at Kraft Foods from 1969, until her retirement in 1997.
Judy loved her two daughters and was very proud of her three grandsons.
A longtime proponent of adopting pets from animal shelters, in 2006, Judy adopted her beloved dog, Maggie Mae, and trained her to be a certified therapy dog. The two of them regularly visited North Side Elementary where children in the second and third grade would read to Maggie.
In 2020, she moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Judy is survived by her daughters, Tiffney Brand, of Albuquerque and Tari and Tim Thiery, of Albuquerque; three grandsons, Andrew and Katherine Thiery, of Phoenix, Arizona; Nicholas and Talynn Thiery, of Albuquerque and Daniel and Sabrina Thiery, of Fayetteville, Georgia; brothers, Tom and Mary Campbell, of Anderson, Indiana, and Chuck and Diana Campbell, of The Villages, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in Judy’s name to the Noble County Humane Society.
Please plan to join her daughters in a remembrance open house on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 2-5 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.