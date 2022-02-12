AUBURN — Joyce E. Wilson, 78, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.
She was born on Oct. 15, 1943, in Angola, Indiana, to Charles F. and Thelma (Barnhouse) Locke.
She worked for 29 years at Dura Automotive Systems in Butler, until her retirement in 2006.
Joyce attended First Christian Church in Angola.
She married Jerry G. Wilson on Oct. 15, 2001, in Wise, Virginia, and he survives.
Also surviving are a stepson, Jeffrey S. Wilson, of Auburn; stepdaughter, Tracey A. Wilson, of Auburn; five grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Sandy Locke, of Angola; three sisters, Beverly J. Hendricks, of Defiance, Ohio, Carolyn Dick, of Angola, and Donna Turner, of Angola; and a sister-in-law, Becky Locke, of Angola.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepson, Nathan D. Wilson; brother, Harold Locke; and sister, Minnie Bailey.
Services will be at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with burial to follow the service at Roselawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Calling is two hours prior to the service on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in Joyce’s name to First Christian Church of Angola c/o Youth Group.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
