ALBION — Charles John Wentworth, age 84, of rural Albion, Indiana, passed away at home on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Mr. Wentworth was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on April 14, 1937, to Roy and Alice E. (Ford) Wentworth. They preceded him in death.
Charles graduated from Kendallville High School in 1956.
He married Edith Ann Stringfellow on July 12, 1958, in Albion. Edith preceded him in death on March 23, 2015.
"As a young man, Charles was employed with McCray Refrigeration until they closed in 1972. He was a lifetime farmer and owned Fulford and Wentworth Construction. He retired from Admatco Reclaimers as a maintenance man.
Charles loved spending time and playing with his family. He was generous to a fault. He would never turn anyone away and he would do anything for family or a friend in need. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. For more than 60 years, he maintained Sweet Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Cemetery and Rehoboth Cemetery. He was deeply loved and he will be greatly missed."
Survivors include his son, Brad and Cosette Wentworth, of Albion; daughter, Belita and Bruce Terry, of Skinner Lake near Albion; two grandchildren, Brandy and Jermiah Miller, of Pretty Lake and Braden Wentworth, of Albion; four great-grandchildren, Andrew Miller, Nicholas Miller, Lilly Wentworth and Wesley Wentworth; sisters, LaVonne Forbes, of Kendallville and Linda Kay Pankop, of Fort Wayne; and brother, Ray and Judy Wentworth, of Cedarville, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Alice; his wife, Edith; sisters, Phyllis Schoup and Marjorie Rouch; brothers, Richard Wentworth, Gerald Wentworth and Roy Wentworth.
Visitation and funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Sweet Church, 3015 E. C.R. 415N, Albion, Indiana.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Bret Frymier officiating.
Burial will follow at Sweet Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
