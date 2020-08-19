ASHLEY — Mary Celestine “Sally” Trapp, 95, of Ashley, Indiana, passed away at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born on March 29, 1925, in Waterloo, Indiana, to Albert M. and Mary M. (Deitzen) Bender.
Sally was a 1943 graduate of Ashley High School.
She married Lawrence A. Trapp on Feb. 23, 1946, at St. Michael Archangel Catholic Church in rural Waterloo, and he passed away on Nov. 20, 2013.
Sally was a homemaker and loving mother dedicated to her family. She enjoyed visiting with her grandchildren and made their visits special. She enjoyed all the photos, letters, cards and calls from all of us as we are miles apart.
She was a member of St. Michael Archangel Catholic Church in rural Waterloo, where she also was a member of the Rosary Society.
She was a member of the Never Idle Home Extension Club.
Surviving are six children and their spouses, Joyce Ross, of Santa Cruz, California, Kathleen and Robert Bruhn, of Canton, Ohio, Martha and Daryl McIntire, of Opelika, Alabama, Barbara and Gene Burton, of Indianapolis, Charles and Diane Trapp, of Wolcottville, and Paul and Suzanne Trapp, of Prior Lake, Minnesota; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rita Hamman, of Casa Grande, Arizona, and Annette Wible, of Auburn; and a brother, LaVon Bender, of Waterloo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Steven Joseph Trapp; grandson, Michael Ross; son-in-law, Robert Ross; and two sisters, Devota Synessall and Mary Lou Bender.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at noon, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1098 C.R. 39, Waterloo, with Father Vincent Joseph VC officiating.
The Funeral Mass is limited to immediate family.
The family of Sally are deeply sorry that nieces, nephews, other family members and friends cannot join us because of COVID limitations, but we ask you please be with us in spirit.
Burial will take place at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery at Waterloo.
A private family visitation will take place at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
Memorials may be directed to St. Michael’s Catholic Church Restoration Fund or Masses.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
