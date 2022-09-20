LAGRANGE — Alan B. Helmkamp, 67, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at his home.
Al was born on May 3, 1955, in Garrett, Indiana, to Donald F. and Ellen (Kreienbrink) Helmkamp.
Living most of his lifetime in LaGrange County, he was a 1973 graduate of Lakeland High School.
He worked from 1972-2016 at LaGrange County Dodge, where he had been the service manager. He then worked at Schlemmer Hardware in LaGrange, Indiana, for several years.
On Aug. 1, 1981, at the Presbyterian Church in LaGrange, Indiana, he married Kitty Williamson, who survives in LaGrange.
Also surviving are his mother, Ellen Helmkamp, of Avilla, Indiana; three children, Grant Helmkamp, of Toledo, Ohio, Kendra Helmkamp, of LaGrange, Indiana, and Dana Helmkamp, of San Diego, California; two sisters, Ginny Hull, of Wolcottville, Indiana, and Lisa Helmkamp, of Wolcottville, Indiana; and three brothers, Thomas (Karen) Helmkamp, of LaGrange, Indiana, Michael (Dee) Helmkamp, of Howe, Indiana, and Ed (Mary Kay) Helmkamp, of Wolcottville, Indiana.
His father, Donald Helmkamp preceded him in death on June 5, 2011.
A Celebration of Life will take place from 1 p.m., until the service time at 4:30 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 1178 Fremont Court, Suite 2, Elkhart, IN 46516.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
