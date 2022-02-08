FREMONT — Donna Marie Renny, age 77, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Douglas and Rosemary (Fornier) Renny. They preceded her in death.
Donna formerly lived in the Detroit area and in Whittemore, Michigan.
She was a school bus driver for Whittemore-Prescott area schools and had worked at the Meijer store and gas station in Angola.
Donna loved to read and play games on her tablet and when she was younger enjoyed bowling.
Survivors include a daughter, Kim (Randall) Laws, of Fremont, Indiana; and a son, Guy (Theresa) Bonnell, of Whittemore, Michigan; grandchildren, Robert (Amber) Bonnell, of West Branch, Michigan, Andrew (Kimberly) Bonnell, of Linwood, Michigan, Tiffany Bonnell, of Whittemore, Michigan, Michael (Mary) Serens, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Matthew Serens, of Angola, Indiana, Gabrielle (Daniel McGuigan) Serens, of Waterloo, Indiana, Justin (Megan) Bonnell, of Alpena, Michigan, Luke (Natalia) Bonnell, of Bel Air, Maryland, Brooke Bonnell, of Bel Air, Maryland, and Ryan Bonnell, of Bel Air, Maryland; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Douglas “Craig” (Karen) Renny, of Lundington, Michigan, and sisters, Sharen (Neil) Madsen, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Sheila (James) Menig, of Lake Orion, Michigan.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Keith Bonnell.
Following her wishes, there will be no services at this time.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Steuben County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 28, Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
