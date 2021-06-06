FORT WAYNE — James Harold Lothamer, 87, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died peacefully on Friday, May 28, 2021, at home.
Born on April 12, 1934, he was the second eldest of eight children and a son of Ernest and Rose Lothamer.
He married Barbra Ellen Bonnell, who preceded him in death. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage.
Jim was the President of Lothamer Distributing, along with his business partner and wife Barbara — a Distributorship for Little Debbie Snack Cakes for 50-plus years.
Jim always had a smile on his face, a positive attitude, a listening ear and a kind word for everyone. He never knew a stranger and made friends of all he met.
He was a life-long member of St. Jude Catholic Church and a regular volunteer for the St. Vincent de-Paul Society, known as the "St. Vinneans;" which speaks to the big-hearted person that Jim was.
Survivors include his children, Maurie (Julie) Lothamer, of Angola, Rhonda (Roger) Coburn, of St. Joe, Benjamin Lothamer, of Hawaii, Patrick Lothamer, of Fort Wayne, Teresa (Dave) Royer, of Fort Wayne and Nancy (Mike) Smith, of New Haven; grandchildren, Rebecca (Joe) Bonta, Christine (Stephen) Musselman, Andrew (Sarah) Royer, Eric and Brent Smith, Emily (Joe) Eckardt, and Luke and Jacob Lothamer; great- grandchildren, Joey, Shawn, Addie Rose and Nathan Bonta, Wesley and Ava Musselman, Talon and Aspen Royer and Jane Eckardt; siblings, Ernest (Karen) Lothamer and Carol Ladouceur.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dave, Lester and Daniel Lothamer; and sisters, Gloria Schuster and Dorie Wynkoop.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
Father Robert Schulte officiating.
Visitation will also be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Monday, June 7, 2021, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with a Vigil at 3:30 p.m.
Burial will be at Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude St. Vincent de Paul Society.
