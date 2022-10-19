SARASOTA, Fla. — Hal McCrum, a long-time resident of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida. He was 91.
Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Oct. 25, 1930, Hal was raised in Portland, Indiana.
He attended Indiana University and after graduating served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He and his family moved in June 1966, to Columbia City, where Hal served as manager of the Columbia City Builders Supply. He was later employed by Georgia-Pacific Corporation and Andersen Windows and Doors, retiring in 1995.
Hal loved baseball and was a devoted fan of the Chicago Cubs.
He was a member of Scottish Rite Masonic order and Mizpah Shrine, as well as the Elks Club; and was for many years active in local church congregations, including the First Presbyterian, Trinity Presbyterian, Zion Lutheran, and Living Waters Lutheran Church.
Hal is survived by his wife of 70 years, Carolyn, also of Sarasota; his son, John (LeAnn), of Porter, Indiana; and daughters, Leslie Lambert, of Parrish, Florida, and Lisa Harris (Jeff), of Lexington, Kentucky; and also by grandchildren, David Lambert, Matthew Lambert, John Lambert, Christine Croft, John Calvin McCrum, Rachel McCrum, Andrew Harris, Daniel Harris, and Hannah Harris; and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5659 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34233, at 11 a.m.
Condolences and memories of Hal may be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com.
