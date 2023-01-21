ROME CITY — Lina Mae (Gaffer) Rice, 74, of Rome City, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at the home of her sister in Rome City.
She was born on Feb. 15, 1948, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Robert C. and Eleanor (Rice) Gaffer.
On Oct. 25, 1969, at Zion United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne, she married Donald E. Rice. He preceded her in death on April 8, 2001.
Lina was a certified nursing assistant for many years. Having worked at Irene Byron Health Center in Fort Wayne, Northridge Village Nursing Home in Albion, and Coventry Meadows Assisted Living in Fort Wayne. She was also an in-home care aide for many years.
Surviving are a daughter, April Williams; three grandchildren, Brett Chapin, Sierra Rice, and Breanna Comer; and two sisters, Catherine (David) Putman, of Rome City and Roberta (David) Osterman, of Columbia City.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Lee Gaffer and Robert Joseph Gaffer.
A Memorial Mass at St. Gaspar Catholic Church in Rome City will be announced at a later date.
Burial will take place at Zion Cemetery in Huntington.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
