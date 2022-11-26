AUBURN — Clarence L. Rinard, 83, formerly of Butler, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
He was born March 7, 1939, in Fort Wayne to Erwin B. and Elizabeth P. (Wyer) Rinard.
Clarence proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963.
He worked at Universal Tool in Butler for 11 years, then at B.F. Goodrich in Woodburn for 30 years before retiring in 1996.
He was a member of the Butler United Methodist Church, Butler Lions Club, and the former Butler Eagles, and he was a former member of the St. Joe Fire Department.
Clarence married Barbara A. (Acker) Austin on Aug. 17, 1963, in Spencerville and she passed away Sept. 21, 2020.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, John L. and Lisa Austin of Butler; a daughter and son-in-law, Pamela S. and Wesley Lockard of Butler; seven grandchildren, Brian Rinard, Joshua Rinard, Peter Rinard, Stacey Haverstock, Christopher Lockard, Frank Thomas and Andrew Thomas; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Norman E. Rinard of Spencerville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two great-grandchildren, a brother, Jim Rinard, and a sister, Carol Dirrim.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with military honors conducted by Auburn-Garrett Honors Team. Burial will be in South Milford Cemetery, South Milford.
Memorials can be given in memory of Clarence to Riley Hospital for Children, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46202. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
