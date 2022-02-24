PIEDMONT, Ala. — Barbara Jean Nelms Brown Carrington, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, passed away at home in Piedmont, Alabama, on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at the age of 88.
Born on Feb. 17, 1934, in Comer, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late George Dewey Nelms and Jessie Lee Landers Nelms.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Edwin Brown and the Rev. Dalton Carrington; her siblings, Evelyn Nelms Bennett, Wilda Nelms, Randolph Nelms, Walter Nelms, Dewey Nelms, Elizabeth Nelms Compton and Howell Nelms; and grandson, Charles Robert Brown.
Survivors include her three children, Charles Dennis Brown (Judy), of Clermont, Florida, Mary Paulette Crile (Phil), of Piedmont, Alabama, and Patricia Ann Rickman (Bernie), of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; one sibling, Lanier Nelms; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous stepchildren; step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; step-great-great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
Barbara worked for JC Penney, co-managed the A&W Root Beer Stand in Angola, Indiana, and retired from the Gwinnett County school district in Georgia.
She was a member of the Angola Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary, the Angola Moose Lodge, Eastern Star Lodge and Meadow Baptist Church in Comer, Georgia.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, Georgia, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Mike Sarna officiating.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meadow Baptist Church, 6158 Hwy 191, Comer, GA 30629 or to Amedisys Hospice of Gadsden, Alabama, 304 S. 4th St., Gadsden, AL 35901.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements.
