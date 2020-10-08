KENDALLVILLE — Randall Combs, age 53, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Combs was born in Auburn, Indiana, on May 6, 1967, to Junior Ray Combs and Hager (Stidham) Owens. His mother survives in Kendallville and his father preceded him in death.
He was a 1985 graduate of East Noble High School.
In the past, Randall enjoyed hiking and fishing. More recently, he enjoyed spending his time bird watching on Cree Lake, and being a kid at heart, he spent endless hours watching his favorite cartoons.
Survivors include his mother, Hager and Orbin Owens, of Kendallville; sister, Rayette and Bernard Lemish, of Kendallville; stepsister, Teresa and Dan Smith, of Coldwater, Michigan; stepbrother, Scott Owens, of Huntington; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father in 1972.
There are no services scheduled.
Arrangements in care of Hite Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.