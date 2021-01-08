GARRETT — William J. “Bill” Norris, age 59, died on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Bill was born on Oct. 25, 1961, in Garrett, Indiana, to Jay W. and Alma “Jane” Norris, who preceded him in death.
Bill was a lifelong member of the Garrett community and St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He worked for DDK Construction for 20 years and for the City of Garrett for 17 years.
He volunteered at St. Martin’s Soup Kitchen and Garrett Recycling Center.
He was well-known for his quick smile and willingness to help others. He loved animals, especially his dogs. He was a huge NASCAR and Dallas Cowboy fan.
Bill is survived by many friends.
Visitation will take place from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana.
In following Gov. Holcomb’s mandate, only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, so you should be prepared to wait outside. Masks covering the nose and mouth are mandatory and social distancing will be followed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett, with Fr. Jim Shafer officiating.
Calling will take place from 9-10 a.m., prior to the Mass.
Burial will follow at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
Memorials are to St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Martin’s Soup Kitchen or DeKalb County Humane Society.
You may send a condolence or sign the on-line register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements are with Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett.
