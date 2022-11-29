AUBURN — Barbara Ella Phillips, 87, of Auburn, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Astral in Auburn.
She was born Feb. 20, 1935, in Elwood, Indiana, to George and Marjorie (Davis) Blevins.
Barb married Joseph J. Phillips on March 26, 1956, in Angola, and he passed away Aug. 25, 2005. She was a 1953 graduate of Auburn High School and graduated from Ravenscroft Beauty College in Fort Wayne.
She was a beautician in Auburn for several years, was a homemaker for several years as she stayed home to raise the kids, worked for J.C. Penney in Auburn for 15 years and worked at Walmart in Auburn, retiring after 27 years of service and at the age of 80.
Barb was very spiritual and attended different churches throughout the Auburn area. In the 1980s, she began being faithful to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her church.
She enjoyed sewing, rose gardening, bowling, was a member of a women’s bowling league in the 1960s and 1970s, and loved spending time with family and friends. She always was well connected to her friends and they would often eat lunch together.
Surviving are six children and their spouses, JoEllen and Patrick Janas of St. Petersburg, Florida, Christopher and Julie Phillips of Claremore, Oklahoma, Jama and Jeff Stemen of Fort Wayne, Nicholas and Rachel Phillips of New Haven, Fritz Phillips of Auburn and Patrick Phillips of Auburn; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and four brothers, Richard Blevins, Jerry Blevins, Jim Blevins and Jake Blevins.
A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.