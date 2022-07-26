FREMONT — Robert K. Beebe 84, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Born on March 26, 1938, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was the son of the late Arthur M. and Florence (Gloy) Beebe. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Ewald and Beverly Wenk.
Robert “Bob” retired from the Fort Wayne Police Department. He was a motorcycle police officer, K-9 officer, and Sergeant, during his 27 years serving the FWPD.
He also proudly served six years in the Army as a military policeman. He was stationed at West Point, Korea (DMZ) and Japan.
He was a member of Lake George Lutheran Chapel. Bob was devoted to his love of God and his family.
Everyone who knew him loved him. He was the kindest, honorable, loving man, husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Margie (Klug) Beebe; son, Steven (Gaye Lynn) Beebe; daughter, Renee (Travis) Stuttle; grandchildren, Maria (Steve) Clement Groh, Gregory (Randi Howenstine) Brown and Stephanie E. Brown; step-grandsons, Blake, Erik and Chase Milhavics; great-grandchildren, Angelina Wilson, Bradley Wilson, Genevieve Howenstine and Freya Johnson.
A funeral service to honor Robert “Bob’s” life, will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at D.O McCombs and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
He will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Arrangements by DO McComb and Sons Funeral Home — Pine Valley.
