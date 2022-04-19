FREMONT — Tyler Channing Szapkiw, 28, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away from injuries due to a motorcycle accident on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Aug. 24, 1993, to Channing E. and Julie (Smith) Szapkiw.
Tyler worked at Cruiser RV in Howe, Indiana.
Tyler enjoyed riding his Harley. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Tyler had a smile that lit up a room and his laughter was contagious. He was an amazing person and had one of the biggest hearts around. He will truly be missed.
Surviving are his parents, Channing E. and Julie Szapkiw, of Fremont, Indiana; brothers, Trevor A. Szapkiw, of Fremont, Indiana, Chase (Nicole) Cook, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Travis Szapkiw, of Fremont, Indiana. Also surviving are his grandparents, Corrine Putnam, of Angola, Indiana, Roger Smith, of Angola, Indiana, and Carolyn and Jim Mellinger, of Angola, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
