LAGRANGE — Elva J. Weaver, 86, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at 5:40 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her children.
She was born on March 29, 1935, in Sumner County, Kansas, to Joni B. and Polly C. (Troyer) Miller.
On Jan. 13, 1955, in LaGrange County, she married Vernon D. Weaver. He died on Nov. 22, 2020.
Surviving are four sons, Glen W. (Linda) Weaver, Wilmer (Mary) Weaver, David J. (Betty) Weaver, all of Shipshewana and Vernon Jr., (Norma) Weaver, of Middlebury; six daughters, Freda M. (David) Yutzy, Ella (Melvin) Yutzy, Alice (Glen) Bontrager, all of Shipshewana, Ida A. (Wayne) Lengyel, of Middlebury, Katie I. (Merle) Miller, of Goshen, and Joan (Joe) Troyer, of Shipshewana; extended family member, Mary F. Raifsnider; 37 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren; and sister, Susie A. (Clarence) Schlabach, of Dalton, Wisconsin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Martha Weaver; son, Floyd Weaver; granddaughter, Carolyn Miller; extended family member, Jack R. Raifsnider; three sisters, her twin, Ella Hostetler, Minnie Bontrager and Anna Miller; and three brothers, David, Christy and Ray Miller.
Elva was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 4 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, and all day on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Eugene R. Miller residence, 7370 W. C.R. 050N, LaGrange.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the same residence.
Burial will be at Yoder Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
