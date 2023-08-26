Phillip Patton
AUBURN — Phillip Jackson Patton, 59, died on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at his home in Auburn, Indiana.
Phillip was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on June 10, 1964. He was raised by his mother and father, James and Anna (Stanley) Boggs.
He was an accomplished carpenter, and known for his ability to fix anything you placed in front of him. He loved to help his family, friends and neighbors with all of those pesky odd jobs.
Phillip loved the Tennessee Mountains, riding his motorcycle, and sitting on his porch swing with his best friend and brother Jim, but most of all he loved reading his Bible.
Survivors include his daughter, Jessica and Loretta Patton; brother, Jim Boggs; and sister, Betty Grady.
Mr. Patton was preceded in death by his parents, James and Anna Boggs.
Psalm 73:26 — “My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”
