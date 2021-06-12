BRADENTON, Florida — Sylvia May Huss passed away in Bradenton Florida on Friday, August 14th, 2020, surrounded by her husband Leroy J. Huss and her three children Jeff Huss, Craig Huss, and Robin Lisk.
Sylvia was born July 18, 1940, in McKenzie, Tennessee, to James and Gertie (Wilson) Jones. She graduated from Trezevant High School in 1958. She married LeRoy J. Huss and moved to Fremont, Indiana, October 3, 1959. LeRoy and Sylvia owned and operated a dairy farm and Sylvia worked many years for the Indiana Toll Road. In 2003, they became snow birds and split their time between Fremont, IN. and Palmetto, FL.
She was a devoted mother and worked tirelessly to make a better life for her children and family. She had a heart for all around her and became the mother to others she met. Additionally, Mrs. Huss gave back to her community volunteering in town projects like the 1976 Bicentennial celebration as well as teaching Sunday school and vacation bible study at Fremont United Methodist Church.
She will be warmly received in heaven by her parents and loved ones. She is survived by her brother Glyn Jones and two sisters: Hazel Faye Washburn, and Peggy Creasy. She is also survived by her husband, LeRoy J. Huss of Palmetto, Florida, children, Jeff (Lee Ann) Huss of Versailles, Indiana, Craig (Judy) Huss of Los Angeles, California, and Robin (Tom) Lisk of Seattle, Washington. She has four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021. at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Pastor Tracey Zimmerman will officiate the service.
Donations in Sylvia Huss’s name may be made to: The Family of God – UMC, In Memory of Sylvia Huss, for the Building Fund – Thrift Store, 5601 16th Ave, East Palmetto FL, 34221.
