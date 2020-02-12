Brenda Sue Rickman, 59, of Garrett, Indiana, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Arrangements by Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.
Updated: February 12, 2020 @ 7:31 am
