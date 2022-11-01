ANGOLA — David D. Wilson, 88, of Angola, Indiana, passed away to be with his heavenly Father, on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Indiana.
He was born on April 18, 1934, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Harve A. and Sue Marie (Dailey) Wilson.
David graduated from Prairie Creek High School in Prairie Creek, Indiana. He attended Bob Jones University in South Carolina, and Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana. He also received his master’s degree while doing his post-graduate studies.
David married the love of his life, Ruth E. Dean, on Dec. 7, 1962.
He was a teacher at Glen Park Jr. High School in Gary, Indiana. When he moved to Angola, Indiana, he became the MSD of Steuben County’s School Psychologist and worked with the Special Education Co-op of Steuben County.
David was the Pastor at North Scott Christian Church in Steuben County.
He was instrumental in starting the Sheltered Workshop in Steuben County, which later became known as RISE, and had been past president and a member of the board.
David enjoyed working with tools and fixing things, especially old fans. He was a true tinkerer. David was an avid reader. But most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Ruth E. Wilson of Angola, Indiana; son, Charles Wilson, of Orland, Indiana; daughters, Deborah Wilson, of Angola, and Polly (Kevin) Johnson, of Rockford, Michigan; his five beloved grandchildren, A.J. (Carrie) Wilson, Chandler (Alicesun) Wilson, Evan Johnson, Lillian Johnson and Preston Wilson; and five beloved great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his three foster children, Gale (Kim) Ryan, of Butler, Indiana, Tony Johnson, of Indiana, and Farid (Sonya) Farhoumand, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Rose Marie Kivits.
Memorial visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at North Scott Christian Church, 1605 N. C.R. 500E, Angola, IN 46703.
Final resting place will be at South Scott Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Gideons International.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.